Savannah Guthrie speaks out in first interview since the kidnapping of mom Nancy Guthrie

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It has been nearly two months since Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home against her will, and her daughter, "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, is speaking out for the first time.

In a sit-down interview with the "Today" show, Savannah Guthrie said her mother's disappearance has put her family in shock and disbelief.

"I just didn't want to believe it," Savannah said.

She continues, even saying she blames herself for her mother's kidnapping.

"It's just too much to bear," Savannah said. "To think that I brought this to her bedside. That it's because of me."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department believes Nancy Guthrie was abducted on Feb. 1. Savannah Guthrie said the back doors to her mother's house were propped open, and blood was found on the front doorstep.

Law enforcement previously released video of a masked man tampering with Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera on the night she went missing.

The disappearance sparked a nationwide search and neighborhood canvassing for clues. Outside Nancy Guthrie's home, a tribute has grown as people from across the country have left yellow flowers and letters, hoping for her safe return.

The home has since been returned to the family. While the neighborhood seems quiet two months later, neighbors told KGUN 9 the shock of the disappearance is still felt.

A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, installed additional cameras on their doorbells and houses to stay safe.

The Guthrie family visited the tribute a few weeks ago to leave their own note, writing that they miss her and their love for her burns bright.

