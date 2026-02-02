Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie

KGUN 9 compiled a timeline of events surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, from the last time she was seen to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos' Monday morning press conference.

9:30 p.m. Saturday - According to authorities, Nancy Guthrie was dropped off by family members at her Foothills home near Skyline and Campbell at around 9:30 or 9:45 p.m., Sunday night.

Sunday morning - Concerned churchgoers contact the family when they didn't see Guthrie at church.

Noon, Sunday - Family members looked for Guthrie for about an hour before calling the Pima County Sheriff's Department, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Sunday evening - Nanos holds a news briefing asking for the public's help, as search and rescue teams scour the Foothills.

Monday morning - Sheriff Nanos updates the media saying Nancy Guthrie did not just walk away, and that evidence processed at the home now makes it a crime scene.

"So we make a plea to anyone, who knows anything about this, who has seen something, heard something, to contact us," Nanos said.

