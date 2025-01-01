Jevon "JJ" McKinney is a multimedia professional, dedicated to using his talents to give a platform to the voices of his community.

He joined the KGUN 9 team as a multimedia journalist in July of 2025. He has previously worked as the Chief Investigative Anchor for CTV Channel 11 News, and has worked as an intern for Colorado Public Radio, as well as a former news intern for KKTV 11 News.

He has vast experience in broadcast and digital journalism, as well as print journalism, as a youth editor, writer, and interviewer for My Black City Magazine and the Rocky Mountain Collegian.

JJ uses the lessons and skills he has learned from these positions as a journalist in his communities, where he has highlighted multiple issues stemming from financial corruption, social justice, and race & culture.

JJ also has a passion for documentary filmmaking, creating projects such as "A Broken Record," highlighting discrimination in the music industry.

He graduated from Colorado State University on a Boettcher Foundation Scholarship with a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Media Communications with University Honors and a minor in Law in May, 2025.

In his free time, JJ loves exploring his community with his partner and friends. His favorite pastime is finding fun and vibrant activities to do around town. He is heavy into fitness and music.