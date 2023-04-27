Watch Now
Yelp releases 'Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest' list

Restaurants in Tucson, Benson share honors, including top spot
Posted at 2:25 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 17:25:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Four southern Arizona restaurants made a new Yelp list released Thursday, and bragging rights span the entire U.S. Southwest.

With top eateries heavily concentrated in the Las Vegas, Phoenix and Denver metro areas, it was a Tucson restaurant—Tumerico—that landed in the number one overall spot.

The list, according to Yelp, is an "all-time" ranking and takes into account the total volume and ratings of reviews of restaurants since the website's launch in 2004.

In addition to Tumerico, which has two locations in Tucson, two other Tucson restaurants and one in Benson made the list:

Chef Wendy Garcia, who crafted Tumerico's vegan and vegetarian menu, is a James Beard finalist this year and also had the opportunity to showcase her food at this year's Super Bowl Flavortown Tailgate.

