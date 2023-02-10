Three Tucson restaurants headed to the Super Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's the taste of Tucson!

Inca's, Renee's and Tumerico are ready to showcase their best dishes at Guy Fieri’s “Flavortown Tailgate” at State Farm Stadium on Sunday for Super Bowl LVll.

All three restaurants were featured on Guy Fieri's “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," also known as the Triple D (DDD).

“When you’re in a kitchen you’re usually in the back and this is a way to really get in front of people and show off your skills and have a little bit of fun outside of your normal little box," said Renee Kreager, Owner of Renee’s

Tamales, subs and a traditional Peruvian meal is what football fans and foodies can expect.

“We love to feed you so we are happy that we are going to be at the Super Bowl on Sunday to feed a lot of people," said Wendy Garcia, Owner of Tumerico.

It is the experience that these local business owners hope to give fans and foodies this year at the Super Bowl.

“We want fans to feel like they are transporting to Peru from the Super Bowl in Glendale while also enjoying the Guy Fieri atmosphere," said Fatima Campos, Owner of Inca’s.