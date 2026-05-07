Watch Now: Adelita Grijalva, Regina Romero condemn Tom Homan’s threat to flood noncooperative cities with ICE

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan escalated threats against cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement during remarks at the 2026 Border Security Expo in Phoenix yesterday, saying communities could face an increased federal presence and broader immigration raids.

VIDEO: Watch the response from Grijalva and Romero below:

In a reaction video released after the speech, Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero sharply criticized Homan’s comments as intimidation tactics that would harm public safety and immigrant families.

“You will see more ICE agents you've never seen before,” Homan said at the expo. “And when we find a bad guy, he's with others. Others may not be a priority target, but they're in the country legally… Well, guess what? They're coming, too. You will see collateral risks increase in these areas. You will see more agents in your neighborhoods. Because you forced us in this position.”

Related: City of Tucson says it is prepared for potential federal troop deployments

Calling the remarks “a threat, flat out,” Grijalva said local officials will not back down. “That's intimidation. That's using fear to force local communities to carry out Trump's mass deportation agenda,” she said in the response video. “We're not backing down. Not to fear tactics. Not to political theater.”

Romero warned the tactic would undermine public safety by driving immigrant communities further from law enforcement. “And when he says collateral arrests, we know exactly what that means. It's not just targets. It's everyone. Parents, workers, children,” she said. “People who have lived here for years, getting swept up just for being in the wrong place.”

“Threatening cities for trying to build trust between residents and law enforcement isn't leadership,” Romero added. “It's reckless and counterproductive.” She and Grijalva argued that when immigrant families fear reporting crimes or cooperating with police, neighborhoods become less safe — and that local leaders are working to protect communities, not terrorize them.

The reaction video framed Homan’s comments as a direct attempt to pressure municipal leaders into cooperation with federal deportation efforts. Both Grijalva and Romero vowed to continue prioritizing community safety and trust, saying they would resist tactics they described as designed to instill fear rather than improve security.

Grijalva herself faced off with ICE agents during a Dec. 5 ICE operation at Taco Giro in Tucson and later said she was pushed aside and pepper‑sprayed after identifying herself while seeking information; KGUN9 reported that the raids led to dozens of arrests and that Grijalva recounted being struck by chemical agents while performing congressional oversight. DHS/ICE pushed back in statements to KGUN9, accusing her of attempting to impede officers and disputing the pepper‑spray claim, while local Democrats called for a congressional probe into the use of force.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has been outspoken in condemning aggressive ICE tactics and in defending her city’s efforts to shield residents and preserve trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement. KGUN9 coverage quotes Romero calling the deployment “rapidly escalat[ing] into violence against the public,” criticizing the use of smoke grenades, pepper balls and what she called “disproportionate” force.

In February, Grijalva and Romero joined ACLU of Arizona attorney John Mitchell in hosting a Know Your Rights virtual forum in Tucson to help residents prepare for interactions with federal immigration agents and to explain legal protections for protesters, witnesses and everyday community members.