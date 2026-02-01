Grijalva, Romero, ACLU hold Know-Your-Rights forum as community braces for ICE activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and ACLU of Arizona attorney John Mitchell led a Know-Your-Rights virtual forum this morning in Tucson to help residents prepare for interactions with federal immigration agents and to explain legal protections for protesters, witnesses and everyday community members.

“We’re gathering at a moment of real anxiety and concern in our community,” Congresswoman Grijalva told attendees, citing recent federal immigration enforcement operations around the country. She described scenes in Minneapolis that included shootings and the detention of a five‑year‑old, and said her office is working to help families caught up in enforcement actions. “This forum is about providing you with knowledge so that you know your rights if detained by ICE, attacked while protesting, or serving as a legal observer,” Grijalva said. Recounting her own experience during protests, she added, “When I was pepper sprayed by federal agents simply because I was performing my duty of oversight, I saw firsthand the risk that people stand when they raise their voices, when they show up, and when they seek accountability.”

Mayor Regina Romero emphasized municipal steps to protect residents and pointed attendees to information and emergency contacts. “No one should be afraid to take action to assert their legal rights in our country,” she said, noting a city Know Your Rights webpage compiled at her request and urging people to use the Tucson Rapid Response Line (call or text 520-221-4077) for immigration emergencies. Romero also said she and Vice Mayor Elena Santa Cruz asked city staff to draft an ordinance that would block federal agents from staging raids on city property without explicit permission from the city. “We will not tolerate federal immigration raids in municipal property,” she said, adding that the council expected to review ordinance language soon.

John Mitchell, an immigrant-rights attorney with the ACLU of Arizona, walked through constitutional protections and practical steps people can take during encounters with law enforcement. “Your right to remain silent is nearly universal,” Mitchell said, urging residents to remember that choosing not to answer questions often prevents escalation. He explained the difference between public and private encounters — noting that people are generally not required to open their door or identify themselves immediately to agents and that anyone can ask to see a judicial warrant. “Unless they have a warrant, law enforcement may not confiscate or demand to view the contents of, for example, your phone,” he said.

Mitchell also advised on protest and documentation practices. He stressed that the First Amendment protects the right to record law enforcement in public and recommended that people focus either on protesting or on legally observing and documenting events rather than trying to do both. “Legal violations by law enforcement are best addressed after the fact, not while they occur,” he said, advising observers to prioritize safety, create a continuous recording when possible, capture identifying information about officers and to narrate actions on video (for instance, stating when an officer orders someone to step back).

The forum highlighted resources available to residents who need assistance. Josie Medina, director of constituent services for Grijalva’s office, explained that the congressional office can help families engage with federal agencies but needs certain information to intervene — including an ICE privacy waiver when the office must obtain information from ICE, or an A‑number, full name, date of birth and country of birth for people already in the immigration system. Medina described the office’s intake process and said staff strives to respond quickly to urgent requests submitted through the congresswoman’s website.

Organizers encouraged multiple forms of civic engagement beyond street protests, from mutual-aid and legal defense funds to voter registration and targeted pressure on elected officials. Grijalva praised recent community actions — “It was really special” when students and teachers joined in demonstrations, she said — and urged residents to “stand together” to protect each other’s rights.

The ACLU of Arizona’s website remains a resource for filing complaints and finding deeper guidance on workplace raids, immigration court and other topics, Mitchell said. Local nonprofits such as Juntos Fund and Derechos Humanos were also recommended for direct community support.

For immediate assistance with observed immigration enforcement incidents in Tucson, organizers repeated the Tucson Rapid Response Line: 520-221-4077. For constituent help through Congresswoman Grijalva’s office, attendees were directed to the representative’s website and the office’s constituent services line.

Forum organizers say the full forum will be available via the congresswoman's Website in the coming days.