ICE arrests multiple individuals in Southern Arizona Friday morning

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency conducted search warrants at Taco Giro off of North Grande Avenue. ICE served several warrants across numerous locations on Friday morning.

KGUN 9 reached out to ICE asking for confirmation of the search. An ICE spokesperson responded:

“Due to operational security, ICE does not confirm or discuss the existence or status of future operations. The agency publicly announces the results of operations when appropriate. As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality."

ICE later returned with further details of the investigation explaining they are executing 16 search warrants across Southern Arizona alongside the IRS.

ICE said the warrants are related to immigration and tax violations.

There is no word on how many people were arrested, however ICE confirmed there were multiple.

KGUN 9 is continuing to track this story.

