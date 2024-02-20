Retired UA Deputy of Athletics Rocky Larose on Desiree Reed-Francois

TUCSON, Arizona — Today, Kathleen Rocky LaRose spends much of her time doing photography.

"I just got back from a huge trp to Antartica and winter in Yellowstone," said LaRose.

For thirty five years, LaRose was part of Arizona's athletic administration, and was part of many big moments that were captured in time. And, at one point, as acting athletic director, she was the first woman to oversee both men's and women's athletics.

"Arizona has always been very progressive."

So, if anyone was thrilled to see a woman get the full-time job, or knows about the challenge Reed-Francois is accepting, it's LaRose.

"I've followed Desiree's career for many years. She's done an outstanding job on both the operational side and the developmental side. She knows what she is doing."

LaRose is well aware of how much college athletics has changed in the decade since she has been retired. And, Arizona's financial issues have been well documented.

"This is a challenging time for athletics across the nation. We need a leader that understands the newness of things, such as NIL and the transfer portal."

In those ways, big-time college athletics has become kind of like the wild west. LaRose believes Francois-Reed can handle the current landscape.

"We need creative minds that are willing to look into the future and see what athletics needs, because we want this [success] to continue."