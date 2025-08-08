University of Arizona launches new 'SafeCats' app to boost campus safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona launched a new free app that boosts campus safety for students, faculty and the community.

University of Arizona

The new 'SafeCats' app has real-time tools and resources, making it easy to stay informed and prepared.

University of Arizona

Key features include:



Push Alert Emergency Notifications

University of Arizona SafeCats sends fast UAlert messages through push notifications, making sure users receive critical campus safety updates in real-time

Friend Walk

Users can share their location with a friend who can monitor their movement to a destination and confirm safe arrival

Work Alone

University of Arizona This feature is for people working after hours or in isolated places. It allows users to schedule check-ins and notifies emergency contacts if a check-in is missed

Mobile Blue Light & Text-To-911

Users can silently request help, share their GPS location or text directly with 911 in an emergency

Social escape

Users can discreetly leave uncomfortable situations by triggering a pre-programmed call or text as a social cue to leave

Support resources

University of Arizona Users can get immediate access to available support resources, i.e., connecting with Counseling & Psych Services or with the Dean of Students Office.



