University of Arizona launches new 'SafeCats' app to boost campus safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona launched a new free app that boosts campus safety for students, faculty and the community.
The new 'SafeCats' app has real-time tools and resources, making it easy to stay informed and prepared.
Key features include:
- Push Alert Emergency Notifications
- SafeCats sends fast UAlert messages through push notifications, making sure users receive critical campus safety updates in real-time
- Friend Walk
- Users can share their location with a friend who can monitor their movement to a destination and confirm safe arrival
- Work Alone
- This feature is for people working after hours or in isolated places. It allows users to schedule check-ins and notifies emergency contacts if a check-in is missed
- Mobile Blue Light & Text-To-911
- Users can silently request help, share their GPS location or text directly with 911 in an emergency
- Social escape
- Users can discreetly leave uncomfortable situations by triggering a pre-programmed call or text as a social cue to leave
- Support resources
- Users can get immediate access to available support resources, i.e., connecting with Counseling & Psych Services or with the Dean of Students Office.
