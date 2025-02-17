UA explores mental health professionals for students, faculty in crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — To better support University of Arizona students during times of crisis, the UA adopted a new approach by dispatching mental health professionals, rather than police officers, as the first responders to mental health emergency calls.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“Mental health is a community responsibility, it’s a campus-wide and university-wide responsibility," said Patti Norris, licensed counselor and the U of A’s crisis network manager.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

With an increasing number of calls related to student mental health crises over the last few years, the UA says they recognized the need for a more appropriate response.

Data from the UA's Counseling and Psych Services (CAPS) shows 691 students sought crisis support services during the 2022-23 school year. That same year, CAPS saw a 93% increase in same-day crisis appointments.

Aaron Barnes, director of counseling and psych services at the UA, says leading with compassion is important.

“If the goal is to de-escalate someone that’s experiencing a mental health crisis, sending police doesn’t always necessarily help and when we started talking with UAPD, it became clear that they were on the same page," Barnes said.

Barnes noted that students in crisis may not feel comfortable interacting with an officer.

“This is their first time away from home, or maybe their first breakup, or their first time failing an exam. For that student, that could be the worst day of their life and that contact with us could also be the way that they can be supported and helped in that moment," Barnes said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Students like Alexis Saffer expressed support for this new approach.

“I think it’s amazing, I think it’s like—why wouldn’t they? With police officers, it can be scary for many people trying to talk to them and like, talk to them via, like an empathetic lens. But counselors like, that's their job and they know what to do in those situations," Saffer said.

Norris is the first face students see when a crisis call is made, only after UA police officers secure everyone’s safety.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“They'll assess the call and make a determination. If there’s safety concerns, the officers will first go out, but I'm already ready to roll as soon as I hear what's going on, on the radio. They'll clear the scene and then they'll pull me in," Norris said.

By being mobile, the crisis team can respond quickly—preventing situations from escalating further.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“It's the right care at the right time, at the right place, because I can be mobile. I serve students. I serve faculty and staff, which is unique to our counseling center, and anyone who presents on campus," said Norris.

Norris wants to assure parents and families that she's always available for students.

"So if it takes me an extra hour, it takes me an extra hour. If it takes two hours, that's okay. I do a lot of follow-ups, a lot of engagement. It's just really important for students to really understand they do belong here and that this is a moment in time. And that we're going to get over it and we're going to help them get the resources they need so they can go on and be a functioning member of society," said Norris.

Mental health support is available at the UA. Resources are here.