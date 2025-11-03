DTM to install new traffic signal at intersection after deadly crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson will prioritize safety improvements at Euclid Avenue and 2nd Street following a tragic crash that killed three people last week.

The victims are Sophia Troetel, Josiah Santos and Katya Castillo-Mendoza, who were all University of Arizona students.

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) announced plans to install a new traffic signal at the intersection, with construction expected to begin before the end of 2025 and completion targeted for spring 2026.

"The safety of the traveling public is always our highest priority," the department said in a statement. "DTM will continue its commitment to making Tucson's roadways safer for everyone, especially bicyclists and pedestrians, our most vulnerable users of the transportation system."

The planned improvements include a new traffic signal with red, yellow and green lights for north and south traffic on Euclid Avenue. The intersection will also feature separate bicycle and pedestrian crossing paths for east-west travel and a dedicated signal to stop traffic on Euclid for cyclists and pedestrians crossing 2nd Street.

Additional changes will restrict turns at the intersection. Only right turns will be allowed for east and west travel, while north-to-west turns will remain prohibited. South-to-east turns will be permitted for access to a parking garage on 2nd Street.

The project will connect to a future 2nd Street Bicycle Boulevard as part of the city's broader cycling infrastructure plans.

According to city crash data from 2020 to 2024, there was one non-injury bicycle and pedestrian incident reported at the intersection of Euclid and 2nd Street prior to last week's fatal crash.

The Euclid and 2nd Street project is part of a package of six locations where the city will install signalized pedestrian crossings. The other locations include Prince and Los Altos, Fort Lowell and Geronimo, Grant and Coyote, Speedway and 2nd Avenue, and Speedway and Belvedere.

The entire package is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and could take up to 12 months to complete construction across all six locations.

While waiting for the major improvements, the city will implement interim safety measures at Euclid and 2nd Street beginning this week. These include refreshing all signs and striping, inspecting street lighting for functionality and considering the installation of flashing amber beacons.

The department said it has been planning improvements for the intersection since 2023, with project plans now complete. The next step involves securing a contractor for construction.

