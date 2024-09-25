UA homicide: Students call for quicker emergency alerts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona Police are still looking for the man suspected of killing a young man on the U of A campus Sunday night. U of A students–and their parents are looking for more information on the case, and more security on campus.

As more time passes since the murder of a young man on the University of Arizona campus, students are processing the event in their minds and they’re also asking for more from the University

As they added their thoughts to the memorial for 19 year old Minhaj Jamshidi, Mia Hizer and Sophia Swany were also thinking about how they and other students watched a homicide and its aftermath..

Hizer says, “We live in Coronado (dorm) and we heard and saw things from our window. No matter what he went through it was not fair for him and I just feel so bad.

Sophia Swany says, “ It was traumatic for everybody. Hearing about that so close to our campus.”

Many students complained they had already seen the shooting, and the police response by the time warnings arrived from U of A’s UAlert text system.

Tatum Neppl says, “We saw everything, like him getting CPR, and then we saw him, getting the body bag put on him. And then we heard the family. So it was actually really, like, I don't want to say traumatizing, but it was very, scary to see that.” 16:55:03 runs:15

To ask about UAlert and for fresh case information we went to UA Police headquarters, the office of the Dean of Students, and to the office of University President Doctor Robert Robbins.

No one would talk on camera.