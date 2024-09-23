Pima Community College student shot and killed at U of A campus

Update 6:30 AM

UAPD has released more information about the overnight shooting at the volleyball courts neat Arizona Sonora Residence Hall.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. Sunday night where they found a college-age man laying next to a car. Officers say he was shot by the suspect following an altercation involving several individuals. Witnesses took the victim to a car to get him to a hospital but waited for first-responders in the parking lot. When officers and medical personnel arrived they attempted life saving measures but ultimately the victim died.

The suspect has not been found. He is described as a 6 foot man between 19 and 25 years old. He has dark skin and is described as either Middle Eastern or Hispanic. He has collar-length curly hair and facial hair. He's wearing a white short sleeve T-shirt and tan shorts.

UAPD will be conducting extra patrols today as they search for the shooter.

—————-

If you have any information on the shooting, call 911.