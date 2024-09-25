Fast frames: Daily Wildcat photographer captured chaos after campus shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes, a picture can be worth much more than a thousand words.

A student photographer at the University of Arizona is reflecting on the challenges of covering a crime scene following a shooting on campus.

Mason Kumet, a sophomore and photographer for The Daily Wildcat, was on the scene Sunday evening and captured images of the aftermath that have since been featured in major outlets, including the Arizona Daily Star and Telemundo.

Kumet learned about the incident from his girlfriend, not through an official university alert.

"I had a photo of reactions, I have a photo of the police standing over where the car and body were," Kumet said, describing the scene he documented.

One of the more significant photos Kumet captured showed the victim’s brother receiving news of his sibling’s death.

“I found out the picture I had that we were running was the victim's brother being told that his brother passed away,” he said. Kumet noted that while he recognized the moment was important, the gravity of it only became clear later.

Students at the University of Arizona, including Kumet, have expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the university.

“People didn’t know if there was a reason, if the gunman was still close by, if he was going to come back,” Kumet explained. "There was just a lot of uncertainty and disbelief."

Despite the difficult experience, Kumet said the event has motivated him to continue reporting.

"The photos of the scene and the reactions I think are hitting home for a lot of people," he said, expressing a desire to give students a voice through his work.