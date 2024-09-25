University of Arizona shooting suspect identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona police have identified the man accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Minhaj Jamshidi.

UAPD says they are actively looking for 20-year-old Ryan Romero-Encinas, who has been on the run since the on-campus shooting, late Sunday night.

University of Arizona UAPD look for suspected gunman, Ryan Romero-Encinas.

According to the university, police served search warrants at two different off-campus locations, but did not find Romero-Encinas.

They say he's looking he's 6 feet tall, 175 lbs., with curly, brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has "Nicole" tattooed across his right forearm.

The University of Arizona says police are working with the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service to find Romero-Encinas.

If you see him, or have any information, call 911 or 88-crime.

In the meantime, the university says police are deploying additional officers on and around the Tucson campus.

In a release, the U of A says they will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses and alert the community to any potential threats here.

The University also provided students, faculty and staff with a list of mental health resources.