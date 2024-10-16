UA Homicide: Not Guilty plea in Superior Court hearing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The man charged with killing another young man on a University of Arizona volleyball court made his first appearance in Superior Court Tuesday.

The arraignment for 20 year old Ryan Romero Encinas formally tells Encinas about the charges against him and sets the stage for the case moving forward.

Encinas is in jail on a million dollar bond.

The judge entered a not guilty plea for Encinas. That's standard at this early stage of the case. Encinas will have a case management conference next month and a pretrial hearing in December.

Witnesses say on September 22nd Encinas was at a volleyball court on the U of A campus when a fight broke out with 19 year old Minhaj Jamshidi. Investigators say Encinas pulled a gun, shot Jamshidi and ran away. First responders tried to save Jamshidi’s life, but could not.

Neither man was a U of A student. Jamshidi was a student at Pima Community College.

U of A police have promised better campus security since the shooting.