U of A police confirms shooting suspect arrested on Wednesday

Authorities have arrested the man suspected of a fatal shooting on the University of Arizona campus, sources say.
UAPD identify University of Arizona shooting suspect
Authorities have arrested the man suspected of a fatal shooting on the University of Arizona campus, sources say.

Police from several agencies arrested 20 year old Ryan Romero-Encinas mid afternoon today.

The killing happened at a volleyball court right in front of a busy dorm around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

University of Arizona Police Department has confirmed they have arrested the subject.

