U of A police confirms shooting suspect arrested on Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities have arrested the man suspected of a fatal shooting on the University of Arizona campus, sources say.
Police from several agencies arrested 20 year old Ryan Romero-Encinas mid afternoon today.
The killing happened at a volleyball court right in front of a busy dorm around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.
University of Arizona Police Department has confirmed they have arrested the subject.
