Jewish student, director speaks out after UA Hillel building vandalized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A window at the University of Arizona Hillel building was cracked early Saturday morning after an object struck it, leaving Jewish students and community members on high alert.

The incident occurred at the Hillel building, a Jewish student organization's building on campus, where an object hit and cracked two windows but did not break them completely. No one was inside the building when the incident happened.

Ziva Goldfein, a freshman at the university, said the incident has made her feel less secure on campus.

"It terrifies me for lack of a better term and I hate that we're living in a world full of hate," Goldfein said.

The New Mexico native said while her life as a freshman at the University of Arizona has been relatively calm, this recent incident has left her more alert about her surroundings.

"In the short term, it's definitely scary and definitely worries me and shapes how I live my life," Goldfein said.

While some students and directors at the Hillel building are unsure if this was a targeted attack, Interim Executive Director Eddie Lang believes it was intentional.

"For us, this feels like a continuation of the hate speech and hate speech that goes unannounced that turns into action," Lang said.

Goldfein said she has experienced some antisemitism before, but nothing violent has happened to her personally. She remains hopeful the incident was accidental.

"Hopefully this is just a foolish mishap and I'm confident the university and everyone involved will make sure it gets handled," Goldfein said.

Both Tucson Police and University of Arizona Police are investigating the incident.

