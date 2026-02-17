Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

University of Arizona Hillel reports vandalism to building over weekend

Hillel.jpg
KGUN 9
Hillel.jpg
Posted

University of Arizona Hillel posted on its social media Monday that its building was vandalized over the weekend.

According to the post, the damage was discovered by a staff member on Sunday. An object was tossed at one of the building's large windows, cracking the safety glass.

Another smaller window was also damaged, the post said.

No messages were left at the site and no other buildings in the area were affected, the post said.

Both University of Arizona Police and Tucson Police responded and opened investigations, the post said.

Hillel is taking extra security measures this week, the post said.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism