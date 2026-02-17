University of Arizona Hillel reports vandalism to building over weekend

University of Arizona Hillel posted on its social media Monday that its building was vandalized over the weekend.

According to the post, the damage was discovered by a staff member on Sunday. An object was tossed at one of the building's large windows, cracking the safety glass.

Another smaller window was also damaged, the post said.

No messages were left at the site and no other buildings in the area were affected, the post said.

Both University of Arizona Police and Tucson Police responded and opened investigations, the post said.

Hillel is taking extra security measures this week, the post said.