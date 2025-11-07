Celebration of Life for U of A students tragically killed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Celebration of Life was held Thursday night to honor the four University of Arizona students that were tragically killed last month while crossing Tucson streets.

On Oct. 26, Peter Wanjohi was hit and later died while crossing Kino Parkway.

Then on Oct. 30, Sophia Troetel, Josiah Santos and Katya Castillo-Mendoza were hit while crossing at Euclid and 2nd. Troetel and Santos died that night. Castillo-Mendoza was taken off life support the morning of Nov. 1.

The Associated Students of the University of Arizona (ASUA) and other organizations the victims were a part of helped set up the event.

Wanjohi, Troetel, Santos and Castillo-Mendoza each made their mark on so many lives and it showed — as tears fell with each memory and story that was shared.

You can hear the the heartbreak in Santos' mom's voice as she was giving her speech, not only about her son, but also Troetel and Castillo-Mendoza.

"Josiah and Sophia didn’t just live, they did life. They sang, they dreamed, they loved, they created" she said. "And in doing that, they changed all of us. And Katya, her compassion, her friendship, her laughter carried that same spark. Together they remind us that even when life feels unbearably fragile, life is absolutely eternal."

Santos and Troetel were a couple and they were a perfect match, according to their friends and family.

Drizella Sandoval Diaz was a friend of Troetel's from work. She said she'll never forget when she first met Santos last year at Troetel's birthday party.

“He had a shirt on and it said Sophia’s number one fan and it had pictures of her all over and I think it was the funniest and most like 'them' thing to do," Sandoval Diaz said.

She describes Troetel as someone who was bubbly and just a bright light.

“She was the sun. She was brightness. I never saw her angry. When I did, she had a smile on her face and that was just so her," Sandoval Diaz said.

Ryan Fisher, has known Wanjohi since elementary school where they played soccer together in Nebraska and says this is a big loss.

“He was a great competitor. He was always one of the best players on the field. But also as a friend, he had the biggest smile always and that’s what everyone was saying about him. He’s always smiling, never in a bad mood," Fisher said.

About 500 candles glistened throughout the evening as each person spoke and as they watched a slideshow of great memories that will forever be cherished.

People even took the time to write messages on each of their banners, many saying, you will be missed.

It was also revealed that Wanjohi and Castillo-Mendoza's organs were donated.

Wanjohi's family was unable to make the vigil because his services are this weekend.

ASUA student body president Adriana Grijalva says the athletic director has really shown up to honor the four Wildcats.

"All the football players will be wearing all four of their initials at Saturday's homecoming game, but one thing we were able to get for Peter is his last name dedicated into a soccer jersey for his family," Grijalva said.

In the face of unimaginable loss, the Wildcat family came together — not just to mourn, but to celebrate lives that will never be forgotten.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Suspect in crash that killed UA students admitted to drinking, per complaint

UA students push for traffic safety improvements at intersection where three students died

DTM to install new traffic signal at intersection after deadly crash