Tucson ties its record for homicides in a year at 79

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 3:55 PM, Oct 21, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson has now tied its record for homicides in a single year.

Thursday's shooting death of a 70-year-old woman was the city's 79th homicide recorded this year. That ties a record set in 2008, the Tucson Police Department says, with months still left in 2021.

Several high-profile homicide and shooting incidents have pushed the homicide rate up. In July, a man went on a violent spree firing his weapon at the scene of a house fire and a park. He killed four people including an EMT.

Earlier this month, a man shot at federal officers on an Amtrak train stopped in Tucson, fatally wounding a DEA agent and injuring other law enforcement officers.

