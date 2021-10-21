Tucson ties its record for homicides in a year at 79

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson has now tied its record for homicides in a single year.

Thursday's shooting death of a 70-year-old woman was the city's 79th homicide recorded this year. That ties a record set in 2008, the Tucson Police Department says, with months still left in 2021.

Several high-profile homicide and shooting incidents have pushed the homicide rate up. In July, a man went on a violent spree firing his weapon at the scene of a house fire and a park. He killed four people including an EMT.

Earlier this month, a man shot at federal officers on an Amtrak train stopped in Tucson, fatally wounding a DEA agent and injuring other law enforcement officers.

