Tucson ties its record for homicides in a year at 79

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson has now tied its record for homicides in a single year.
Thursday's shooting death of a 70-year-old woman was the city's 79th homicide recorded this year. That ties a record set in 2008, the Tucson Police Department says, with months still left in 2021.
RELATED: What's behind a homicide spike in Tucson
Several high-profile homicide and shooting incidents have pushed the homicide rate up. In July, a man went on a violent spree firing his weapon at the scene of a house fire and a park. He killed four people including an EMT.
Earlier this month, a man shot at federal officers on an Amtrak train stopped in Tucson, fatally wounding a DEA agent and injuring other law enforcement officers.
Pat Parris and Heidi Alagha will have more on this tonight on KGUN 9 News at 6:00.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter