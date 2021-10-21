TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating the shooting death of 70-year-old Linda Marie Mendibles near west 18th Street and the Frontage road on Tuesday.

PCSD responded to a request for a welfare check to the area and found Ms. Mendibles near the northwest corner of the intersection, unresponsive with obvious signs of trauma and pronounced her deceased.

The Homicide Unit was called to the scene and found that the deceased had sustained gunshot trauma.

Detectives canvassed the area for potential witnesses. There are no suspects in custody at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

