Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police respond to Toole Avenue scene Monday

Tucson police responded to a scene on Toole Avenue Monday.
Posted at 8:51 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 11:54:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN0 — Tucson police responded to a scene on Toole Avenue Monday.

Police say the area was near the 400 block of North Toole Avenue between Fourth and Sixth Avenues.

Police asked people to avoid the area during the investigation.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!