Police respond to Toole Avenue scene Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN0 — Tucson police responded to a scene on Toole Avenue Monday.
Police say the area was near the 400 block of North Toole Avenue between Fourth and Sixth Avenues.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 4, 2021
TPD along with other law enforcement agencies are working a very active scene near 400 N. Toole Ave. in the downtown area.
Please avoid the area on Toole Ave. between N. 4th Ave & N. 6th Ave. Information is limited at this time, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/SGNiTM2bPk
Police asked people to avoid the area during the investigation.
