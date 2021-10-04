Police respond to Toole Avenue scene Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN0 — Tucson police responded to a scene on Toole Avenue Monday.

Police say the area was near the 400 block of North Toole Avenue between Fourth and Sixth Avenues.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



TPD along with other law enforcement agencies are working a very active scene near 400 N. Toole Ave. in the downtown area.



Please avoid the area on Toole Ave. between N. 4th Ave & N. 6th Ave. Information is limited at this time, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/SGNiTM2bPk — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 4, 2021

Police asked people to avoid the area during the investigation.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

