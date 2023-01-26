Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee announces Jessica Cox as 2023 Grand Marshal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee has announced Jessica Cox as its grand marshal for the 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade.
Native to Sierra Vista, she was born without arms. Cox has inspired many with her perseverance to achieve her pilot license.
She is also a motivational speaker, helping others achieve their goals.
Her father Bill Cox joined the ceremony Thursday afternoon. He shared heartfelt thoughts on her achievements.
The Tucson Rodeo Parade is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.