Tucson pilot born without arms honored in national museum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson pilot is flying into the national spotlight as the Smithsonian honors her accomplishments.

You may remember Jessica Cox: She's the world's first licensed pilot with no arms.

Born without arms, Cox flies using her feet.

Now she's part of the "We All Fly" exhibit at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C.

Cox got to visit the museum last week. She said she was a little star struck by the experience.

"It is an incredible feeling to know that I'm part of the National Air and Space Museum," Cox said. "And it just feels so wonderful to be able to know that all the children that walk through the doors of the 'We All Fly' wing, are going to be able to see my story and know that if I can fly a plane then they can do anything. That they can fly and do whatever they dream of."

Cox has big plans for the next few years.

She's working with a group to build the first plane that can be flown exclusively with feet.

She plans to use that plane to fly kids with disabilities.

MORE ON JESSICA COX:

