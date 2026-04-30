Tucson movie earns award at Arizona International Film Festival

Choir Practice is an independent film shot in and around Tucson. It premiered at last week's Arizona International Film Festival, earning an award for its first-time writer, producer and director Sally Shamrell.

Shamrell was once a reporter at KGUN 9. She gave us a behind-the-scenes look at filming last May, as established actor Danny Trejo filmed his scenes for Choir Practice. Shamrell sought out Trejo to play a cartel boss in this action-crime thriller.

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"He told me that he loves independent films because you're going, going, going instead of, 'Go back to your trailer and wait for two hours while we set up a new shot,'" Shamrell said.

While Trejo is the biggest star in the movie, several Southern Arizona actors shine through with their performances. That was Shamrell's hope as she raised funding locally, cast mostly Southern Arizona actors, and used Tucson-based Monsoon Productions to shoot her feature-length film.

"More than 90% of the crew is local, more than 90% of the actors were local," Shamrell said. "I really wanted to showcase the talent that we have here, not only behind the camera but in front of the camera."

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Shamrell says this film has been six years in the making. She began writing the script during the COVID pandemic.

"The movie is a crime thriller about an unconventional Catholic priest who finds a lost migrant," explained Shamrell. "His best friend is a Tucson cop and they don't realize that an international drug cartel is hot on that migrant's trail."

Choir Practice is a euphemism for officers who gather after shift to drink and socialize.

It made its debut last week in Tucson at the Arizona International Film Festival. There were two sold-out showings at The Loft. The film was given the Best First Feature award by the fest.

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"We can now say our project is award-winning," said Shamrell. "It premiered in Tucson which is really what I wanted."

Shamrell says while the future for this movie is likely going to streaming, she says it is best watched on the big screen.

"There's nothing like the smell of popcorn and big theatrical sound," Shamrell said. "So, we're working with some local theater chains to try and get some local screenings. We are also working with a film sales agent on some streaming distribution and that will go internationally as well."

Sally Shamrell tells me she already has an idea for her second film project. She says it will also be set in Tucson.