Actor Danny Trejo filming in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Legendary actor Danny Trejo is filming for his new movie "Choir Practice" in Tucson this week.

Flat Dog Films (FDF) says the story is about an unconventional Catholic Priest, a lost migrant, Tucson cops and a violent international drug gang.

"Choir Practice" is what many law enforcement officers refer to as their after-work drinks, according to FDF.

Locations in Tucson, Marana, Catalina and Nogales are featured as backdrops in the film.

"Choir Practice" was written by actor and U of A alum Sally Shamrell during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FDF says it was inspired by real people and events that involved a Tucson Catholic Priest and a brutal crime that took place along the Arizona-Mexico border.

Shamrell also serves as the film's director.

Seasoned actor Rodrigo Rojas (Ozark, Modern Family) stars alongside many other actors from the area, such as Tucson native Jon Proudstar (Reservation Dogs, Last Stop In Yuma County). According to FDF, the cast is comprised of more than 90% Tucson and Arizona-based actors.

FDF says the vast majority of the crew is also local, as Tucson’s own Monsoon Production Services is a co-producer on this project.

KGUN 9 will be interviewing Trejo tonight and will share what he has to say in our 10 p.m. newscast.