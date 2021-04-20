Tucson artist completes latest mural on Tanque Verde Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another public art addition has been added to Tucson's east side.

Tucson artist Joe Pagac has completed his latest mural at Kirk-Bear Canyon Library on Tanque Verde Road.

The new 400 square foot mural features unicorns, bears, bobcats and quail in an array of vibrant colors.

"I really enjoy painting whimsical murals that are bright and colorful and bring a smile to people’s faces. Being someone who grew up in Tucson, I really love the desert and the flora and fauna that are unique to it. I really enjoy incorporating them into my murals. I also love reading and grew up going to the library all the time. It’s wonderful to have an opportunity to give back to the community in a way that brings all of these different loves together. It’s been wonderful talking to all the people who are walking by to get books and return them. I’ve already had multiple people bring me gifts of homemade food so I haven’t had to cook lunch or dinner all week," Pagac said in a statement.

Joe Pagac is one of several artists in Tucson who have painted many murals, majority of which surround the downtown-area.

The City of Tucson has a map of the murals in Tucson that feature local artist work, which include Pagac's murals.

