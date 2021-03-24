Local artist paints new mural in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There is a new a new sight to see in Tucson's downtown area.

Local artist Joe Pagac who has been making the community more colorful has completed his latest mural that sits in downtown Tucson on Church near Alameda in front of the Valdez Main Library.

The mural depicts El Tour de Tucson, which follows the theme from one of his previous murals.

The new painting features Arizona native animals riding bicycles, including a roadrunner, javelina and a Gila monster, with contrasts of black and gray animals against a rainbow background.

Joe Pagac is one of several artists in Tucson who have painted many murals, mainly in the downtown area.

The City of Tucson has a map of the murals in Tucson that feature local artist work, including Pagac's.

