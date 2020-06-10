Black Lives Matter mural project in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Black Lives Matter movement is continuing to grow across the country and the world. Now a group of Tucson artists are doing their part to spread the message of equality and justice. Supporter Robert J. Gadsden says America is changing by the day.

"Recent events have awoken America and the rest of the world,"Gadsden said.

With the stroke of a paintbrush the artists are speaking out loud and clear. Muralist Joe Pagac says he wanted to do his part to make a difference in the community. Pagac started a small $500 GoFundMe project that turned into a much bigger proposal with artists donating their time and talents to support the cause.

"I went out and found some great prominent walls and businesses that wanted to take part and I found black artists who wanted to get their stories out visually," Pagac said.

Right now four murals are complete and two more are on the way. Artist Adia Jamille says she wants to show support for the movement through her artistic eye.

"As an artist this is the way that I can support those who are on the front lines," Jamille said.

Artists are hoping the new murals will spark a bigger conversation and the change they hope to see in the future. So far the project fund has grown to over $3,000 to help artists continue their work at the Rialto Theatre and other areas near downtown Tucson.

"I want to see African-Americans treated with dignity and respect the component that's been missing for years since slavery,"Gadsden said.

