Trial beginning for US agent in cross-border killing of teen

PHOENIX - Prospective jurors have been called to federal court in Arizona for a rare second-degree murder trial of a U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of shooting across the international boundary into Mexico and killing a teenager five years ago.

Jury selection included questions about whether potential jurors had been been victims of crime, knew anyone accused of a crime and did they feel they were treated fairly.

Printed questions included questions about whether anyone had been active with groups like No More Deaths or the Minutemen.

Agent Lonnie Swartz is accused of killing 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez. The teen was on the street in Nogales, in Mexico's Sonora state, just across the border from Nogales, Arizona.

An autopsy showed the unarmed youth was hit 10 times, mostly from behind.

Swartz's lawyers have said Elena Rodriguez threw rocks just before he was shot in an attempt to create a distraction for drug smugglers and that the officer was justified in using lethal force.

Opponents of U.S. border policies are expected to rally outside the courthouse.

