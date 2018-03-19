US agent goes on trial in Mexican teen cross-border killing

Fair
HI: 69°
LO: 45°
PHOENIX (AP) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent is going on trial on a second-degree murder charge this week in a rare Justice Department prosecution of a fatal cross-border Mexico shooting.
Lonnie Swartz is charged with opening fire from the Arizona side of the border into Nogales, Mexico more than five years ago and killing 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez.
An autopsy showed the unarmed teen was hit 10 times, mostly from behind.
The trial starts Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
It comes amid President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and pledges for a towering wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Swartz' defense lawyers say the teen was throwing rocks just before he was shot to create a distraction for a drug smuggling attempt.
Prosecutors do not dispute that the teen threw rocks.
RELATED
Federal judge says border agent's military record off table
Cross-border killing: Should BP Agent's Army AWOL be evidence?
Border agent asks judge for night border visit by jury
Judges refuses to oust prosecutors from border shooting case
BP Agent in cross-border murder case was forced out of Army
Cross Border Killing: Prosecutors won't dispute teen was throwing rocks
Surveillance disputed in cross-border shooting case
Border Patrol agent's trial in Mexican killing delayed
Vigil for Mexican teen killed in border shooting: BP agent charged with his death
BP Agent's murder trial to stay in Federal Court
Murder case against Border Patrol agent to move forward
Cross-border killing video challenged