TPD investigates another shooting at the Minsk Hotel

Minsk Hotel
KGUN File
Minsk Hotel
Posted at 10:17 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 00:17:40-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting at the Minsk Hotel located at 755 E. Benson Hwy.

Officers say no one was injured.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

