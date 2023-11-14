TPD investigates another shooting at the Minsk Hotel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting at the Minsk Hotel located at 755 E. Benson Hwy.

Officers say no one was injured.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

RELATED ARTICLES: Another person shot at Minsk Hotel on Tucson's Southside

Autopsy released for Minsk Hotel double homicide from June

Man and woman found dead at the Minsk Hotel

Man arrested in connection with double homicide at Tucson hotel

Motel has three homicides in a year