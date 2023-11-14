TPD investigates another shooting at the Minsk Hotel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting at the Minsk Hotel located at 755 E. Benson Hwy.
Officers say no one was injured.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
