Man arrested in connection with double homicide at Tucson hotel

A man suspected of killing two people at the Minsk Hotel on Tucson's south side earlier this month was arrested Wednesday.

Tucson Police detectives took Jevon Darnell Warren Jackson into custody on suspicion of first degree murder after locating him at another property near the hotel at South Park Avenue and East Benson Highway.

Detectives had learned that Jackson had been in a dispute with one of the victims, 54-year-old Xavier Morales, over an alleged prior assault

Morales was found shot to death inside one of the rooms at the Minsk on June 8, along with an acquaintance, 35-year-old Sonia Zaragoza.

Jackson was booked into the Pima County Jail and is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

