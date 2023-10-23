Another person shot at Minsk Hotel on Tucson's Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot at the Minsk Hotel, 755 E Benson Highway, on Tucson's Southside Monday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the hotel shortly after noon, according to Tucson Police.

Upon arrival, they located a man with gunshot trauma. The man was sent to the hospital and another man was detained.

The shooting was one of several that have taken place at the Minsk in the last 18 months.

In June, the bodies of 54-year-old Xavier Morales and 35-year-old Sonia Zaragosa were found dead from gunshot wounds in one of the rooms.

Jevon Darnell Warren Jackson, 46, was later arrested on suspicion of their murders.

One year earlier, 44-year-old Jesse Van Hernandez was also shot and killed at the Minsk.

The investigation for this most current shooting is ongoing.