Man and woman found dead at the Minsk Hotel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a reported suspicious death at the Minsk Hotel.

Officers arrived at the hotel, 755 East Benson Highway, on Thursday, June 8 around 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival they found a man and woman dead in one of the rooms.

Details are limited at this time.

