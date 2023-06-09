Man and woman found dead at the Minsk Hotel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a reported suspicious death at the Minsk Hotel.
Officers arrived at the hotel, 755 East Benson Highway, on Thursday, June 8 around 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival they found a man and woman dead in one of the rooms.
Details are limited at this time.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further details.
