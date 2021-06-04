Watch
Timeline: A look back at the Bighorn Fire one year later

Greg Gaunt
The Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains creeps toward toward Mount Lemmon. Photo courtesy of Greg Gaunt
The Bighorn Fire burning in the Catalina Mountains creeps toward toward Mount Lemmon
Posted at 4:00 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 13:50:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been one year since the Bighorn Fire burned nearly 120,000 acres in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

PHOTOS: BIGHORN FIRE IN THE CATALINA MOUNTAINS

The lightning-caused fire began to spread in the first week of June 2020.

Here's an interactive timeline that documents some notable moments:

Residents in the area of the fire were advised to evacuate days after it started, including people who lived in Pima Canyon, Willow Canyon, on Mount Lemmon, and east of the Catalinas.

As the fire continued to grow, it was declared a major disaster, and FEMA funds were eventually sent to the state to cover firefighting costs.

As the number of acres burned kept increasing, residents affected in 2003's Aspen Fire reflected on the similarities.

On June 22, the Bighorn Fire had the largest firefighting crew in the US.

KGUN 9 spoke to a storm chaser who photographed the bolt that sparked the fire.

Federal fire officials announced that the Bighorn Fire was 100 percent contained on July 23, 2020.

