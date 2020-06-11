Bighorn Fire declared major disaster, state to receive FEMA funds

FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state of Arizona in battling the Bighorn Fire, which has been declared a major disaster.

The FEMA Region IX regional administrator determined that the fire's threat of destruction would constitute a major disaster.

The federal agency granted the state's request for the funding. The fire threatened close to 850 homes near Oro Valley and the Catalina Foothills. Mandatory evacuations were in effect for about 200 homes.

Funding will cover as much as 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs.

