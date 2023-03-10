Watch Now
TFD: Fry's fire was intentionally set

TFD is investigating the cause of a fire at the Fry's grocery story at 4036 N. First Ave.
Tucson Fire, Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire responded to a blaze at Fry's at 4036 N. First Ave. Tuesday.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 12:14:40-05

Tucson Fire and Tucson police are investigating Tuesday's fire at Fry's as an arson.

A Tucson Fire spokesperson told KGUN 9 Friday that the fire was "intentionally set" and that TFD and TPD are working to identify those who are responsible.

The store, at 4036 N. Frist Ave., has reopened.

