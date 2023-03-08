Watch Now
Fire crews put out blaze at First Avenue Fry's Tuesday

Tucson Fire, Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire responded to a blaze at Fry's at 4036 N. First Ave. Tuesday.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 12:13:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire, Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire responded to a blaze at Fry's at 4036 N. First Ave. Tuesday.

Crews responded to the blaze at 8:46 p.m. and had it under control by 9 p.m.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

