Fire crews put out blaze at First Avenue Fry's Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire, Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire responded to a blaze at Fry's at 4036 N. First Ave. Tuesday.
FRYS FIRE 🔥 At 8:42 Tuesday evening the Tucson Fire Department, alongside Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire, was dispatched to the Fry’s in the 4000 block of North First Avenue for reports of a fire in the paper goods aisle. Engine 20 was first on scene at 8:46 where they.. pic.twitter.com/s1jyVv8EwO— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) March 8, 2023
Crews responded to the blaze at 8:46 p.m. and had it under control by 9 p.m.
No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.
