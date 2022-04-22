Watch
TASTE TEST: New foods at the Pima County Fair

Watch Pat Parris try fried butter, hot Cheeto float
Pat Parris tries new fair foods debuting this year at the Pima County Fair.
Posted at 8:29 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 23:33:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Fair is back after taking a two-year break during the COVID pandemic, and they're back with a vengeance with some new foods to try.

Nine on your side's Pat Parris got to sample a couple of the new offerings.

First up, fried butter. It's just a little pat of sweet cream butter, dipped in batter, and deep-fried. The nugget is served covered in syrup. Pat's verdict: it tastes like an inside-out waffle.

Plus, he couldn't leave without trying the Hot Cheeto float.

Dominic Palmieri who runs The Midway Gourmet describes this new concoction.

"It's a little spicy, a little sweet of course with all that whipped cream on top with crushed up crunchy Flamin Hot Cheetos and full sized Cheetos," said Palmieri.

It took the spice a second to hit Pat but he eventually felt the kick of the hot Cheetos. However, he agrees with Palmieri.

Both say their favorite part of the Hot Cheeto float is the Cheetos covered in whipped cream on the top.

