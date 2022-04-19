Everything you need to know about the Pima County Fair 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fair is returning for its 111th year from Thursday, April 21 to Sunday, May 1.

Big names like Scotty McCreery, T.I. and the Village People are scheduled throughout this week and a half of festivities.

Events scheduled throughout the 11 days include:



Tai Verdes w/ special guest Renforshort

Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

w/ special guest Renforshort Anthrax

Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

Scotty McCreery

Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

Fiesta Fuego (MC Magic, Frankie J, Baby Bash) with special guest OG Kid Frost

Sunday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

with special guest OG Kid Frost Village People

Monday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

A.B. Quintanilla III Kumbia AllStarz

Tuesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

T.I.

Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m.

Mammoth WVH and Ayron Jones

Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.

GCPRA Rodeo

Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m.

Easton Corbin

Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m.

GCPRA Rodeo

Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

Easton Corbin

Sunday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.



These performances have open seating covered through general admission tickets.

However, many also have exclusive seating available for purchase at Tucson.com.

General admission costs $5 for ages 6-10 and $10 for anyone above 10 years. Children under 5 years of age allowed in free.

Parking will also cost attendees $5 per vehicle.

Over 30 vendors will serve fair-food favorites like funnel cake, kettle corn and lemonade, as well as local classic Sonoran hot dogs.

Presale weekday ride and game passes are available at a discounted price up until the first day of the fair.

Please visit the fairground's website for entrance restrictions and what kind of behavior could get someone banned.

RELATED: Easy access routes to get to the Pima County Fair