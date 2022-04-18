Easy access routes to get to the Pima County Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Transportation and its contractor Borderland Construction, Inc. will redirect southbound traffic on Houghton Road from 1-10 to the Pima County Fairgrounds entrance.

Routes for those attending the Pima County Fair:

Eastbound traffic off the I-10

Exit on Rita Road and proceed south to Harrison Road to enter the fairgrounds from Brekke Road or Dawn Road. Entrances and parking will be available at both locations.

Westbound traffic off the I-10

Take the Houghton Road southbound exit. Traffic should remain in the outside lane to go into the main entrance of the Pima County Fairgrounds. Brekke Road off Houghton Road will remain closed to traffic.

Northbound traffic on Houghton Road

Directed left onto Dawn Road to enter the fairgrounds.



Work will begin on the eastside of Houghton Road (northbound lanes) the first week of May.

Drivers should approach the area with caution and expect speed reductions.

For more information on the project, please visit RoadProjects.pima.gov.