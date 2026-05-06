Southern Arizona officials celebrate completion of Sunset Links project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several Southern Arizona officials gathered at a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for the completion of the Sunset Interchange/Sunset Links project.

Spearheaded by the Pima County Department of Transportation, the project extends Sunset Road from Interstate 10 to River Road.

It is part of a 2006 voter-approved, RTA 20-year multi-modal plan that focuses on roadway and bridge improvements.

Related: ADOT near completion of I‑10 widening between Ina and Ruthrauff; Sunset Rd. interchange to open mid‑May

The Sunset Links project hit delays last year due to the monsoon.

ADOT says they anticipate the I-10 Ina to Ruthrauff project will also be complete by mid-May.

Drivers can start using the Sunset Links interchange at around the same time.

The Sunset Links cost $35 million. Ruthrauff cost $171 million.

