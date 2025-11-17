Sunset Rd extension now set to wrap up Spring 2026

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The long-planned Sunset Road extension between I-10 and River Road has a new finish date: spring 2026.

KGUN 9 Drone shot of Sunset Road work

ADOT confirmed the updated timeline after delays caused by monsoon storms, material shortages, and other unforeseen setbacks.

The Pima County Department of Transportation (PCDOT), working alongside the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), and the City of Tucson, is continuing efforts to connect Sunset Road from Interstate 10 (I-10) to River Road. This project was originally approved by voters as part of the 2006 RTA 20-year multimodal plan.

Remaining tasks include the Sunset Road ramps and bridges, roadway connections on both sides of I-10, and final lane striping along the interstate.

ADOT says the final I-10 lane stripe work and lane configuration is expected to be complete in spring 2026.

———

Athena Kehoe is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2024 after graduating from Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Athena by emailing athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter.

WATCH GOOD MORNING TUCSON: