ADOT near completion of I‑10 widening between Ina and Ruthrauff; Sunset Rd. interchange to open mid‑May

The Arizona Department of Transportation is putting the finishing touches on a $171 million project to widen and reconstruct Interstate 10 between Ina and Ruthrauff roads in northwest Tucson, with all parts of the work expected to open to traffic by mid‑May.

In a press release issued today, ADOT said crews are completing lane striping for a fourth lane in each direction and finishing work on the new Sunset Road interchange and an extension of Sunset Road between I‑10 and River Road. The Sunset Road element — a $35 million portion of the project funded by Pima County — includes new bridges over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and the Rillito River, plus traffic signals, landscaping and painting of the Sunset Road overpass.

When finished, the project will widen I‑10 from three to four lanes each way between Ina and Ruthrauff and will have replaced all nine bridges in the project area, including structures over Canada del Oro Wash and the Rillito River.

Other improvements already completed or underway include reconstruction of the Orange Grove Road interchange (opened February 2025) with higher I‑10 bridge clearances and redesigned interchanges at Orange Grove and Sunset roads that add lanes to entrance and exit ramps to improve safety and reduce delays. An access path from Sunset Road to the Chuck Huckelberry Loop is also being constructed, along with upgrades to lighting, drainage and landscaping.

The work is part of the Regional Transportation Authority roadway improvement plan managed by the Pima Association of Governments. Construction began in early 2023.