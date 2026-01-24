‘Sad and disappointed’ community reacts to Tucson Pride shutting down

The Tucson Pride organization announced earlier this week that it would be shutting down.

The organization, which had been operating since 1977, did not provide a specific reason for the closure in its social media announcement.

The shutdown also means the cancellation of a Pride festival that had been scheduled for next month.

"Sad and disappointed" is how Mary O'Donoghue, Executive Director of Southern Arizona Senior Pride, described her reaction to the news.

O'Donoghue described the festival as a place for unity and celebration. Now that it’s cancelled, she says it’s an opportunity for the community to come together.

"Identify how we want to celebrate Pride going forward. There's no doubt that we will, as a community, emerge from this pivotal point and continue to celebrate and have festivals and parades," O'Donoghue said.

Tucson Queerstory shared a statement with KGUN 9 about the announcement.

“Tucson Queerstory believes firmly that the Tucson LGBTQ+ community needs—and deserves—safe, affirming spaces. Too many of those spaces are disappearing, and their loss is deeply felt. As we reflect on the history of Pride in Tucson, we are reminded that Pride began as a protest: a challenge to oppression, discrimination, hate, and injustice. That spirit has always defined our community,” said the statement in part.

Tucson Pride announced that all funds received for the 2026 festival will be refunded within 30 to 90 days.

