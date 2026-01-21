Tucson Pride organization is permanently closing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a social media announcement posted Wednesday, Tucson Pride’s Board of Directors said the organization has made the “difficult decision to close Tucson Pride as an organization" and therefore is also canceling the Tucson Pride Festival scheduled for Feb. 21, 2026.

The Facebook post, attributed to the newly appointed board, said the decision came after “thoughtful discussion and careful consideration.” The statement thanked volunteers, sponsors, artists and activists and highlighted Tucson Pride’s role in the community “since 1977,” calling it a space of “visibility, advocacy, celebration, and resilience for nearly five decades.”

The org had faced administrative issues, missing filings in 2021-2022 that temporarily suspended its non-profit status. It also experienced a sponsorship decline, which impacted local fundraising.

The post said all funds collected for the 2026 festival — including vendor fees, sponsorships and other prepaid contributions — will be refunded within 30 to 90 days and asked for patience while the process is completed. It did not offer further detail about the reasons for the cancellation or the organization’s closure.

Tucson Pride’s statement concludes with an expression of gratitude to the local LGBTQ+ community and allies, saying the organization’s legacy “will forever remain part of our city’s history.”