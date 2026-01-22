With Tucson Pride gone, other local groups and resources remain available to fill the gap

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Pride announced yesterday it is officially closing its doors for good, and we saw a strong reaction on our Facebook page to the news and noticed a common question: So now what? We reached out to Tucson Pride for comment on their next steps, if any, but haven't received a response. So while it's not currently clear what's next for Tucson Pride or a similar org, there are many other local organizations and community resources pointing to ways residents can find support, connection and events in the wake of the closure.

Tucson has a long record of LGBTQ-friendly policies and institutions, and several established groups already provide services that range from social programming and business networking to health care and youth support. The Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce connects LGBTQ-owned and allied businesses across the region. Pride in the Desert and other community events remain part of the city’s calendar, particularly in the autumn, and can help pick up some of the celebratory and civic functions of a citywide Pride organization.

For health and crisis support, the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF) offers case management, prevention and education programs and runs Anti‑Violence Programs and Eon Youth Lounge, a drop-in space for LGBTQ youth ages 13–23. The Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN) provides supportive services and volunteer-driven assistance for people and families affected by HIV/AIDS.

Trans and gender-diverse residents can turn to the Southern Arizona Gender Alliance (SAGA), which focuses on uplifting trans and TGNC+ BIPOC artists and building an affirming region. Older LGBTQ adults can find social, health and arts programming through Southern Arizona Senior Pride. Local directories and guides — including GayTucson.com and the Arizona Pride Guide — list businesses, events and services for people planning visits or looking to connect locally.

Welcoming businesses and numerous social and political organizations continue to support a visible LGBTQ+ presence in the region - as do elected and appointed officials, including Mayor Regina Romero, Tucson City Council members and the Pima County Board of Supervisors to name a few.

The Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce and similar groups help businesses promote inclusive hiring and customer practices, host networking events, and signal that hotels, restaurants and retailers are safe spaces. Many local merchants display Pride or ally signage, participate in LGBTQ+ event calendars, and work with service providers on volunteer drives or fundraising — all of which preserves visibility, economic opportunity and community-building.

Community members looking for immediate help, event listings or volunteer opportunities should check the websites and calendars of the organizations listed below and local events listings for updates as groups adapt to the change.

Together, all of these layers — elected officials and city partnerships, inclusive businesses and chambers, and a dense web of nonprofits and community groups — create a resilient ecosystem. So while the loss of Tucson Pride removes a well-known org, the region still has the institutional partners and on-the-ground programs to preserve services, visibility and public advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community and its supporters.

Below is a list of local resources with contact information:

Immediate crisis (available 24/7)

If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988

The Trevor Project (youth): 1-866-488-7386 | Text START to 678678

Trans Lifeline (peer support): 1-877-565-8860

Local Tucson resources

Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF)

Services: HIV care, prevention, housing, youth drop-in (Eon)

Phone: (520) 628-7223 (call (520) 628‑SAAF) | Toll-free: 1-800-771-9054

Website: saaf.org

Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN)

Services: volunteer support, case assistance, community programs

Phone: (520) 299-6647

Address: 2660 N. 1st Ave., Tucson

Website: tihan.org | Email: friends@tihan.org

Southern Arizona Gender Alliance (SAGA)

Services: trans/GNC support, name/gender-change help, trainings

Phone: (520) 345-4128 (varies — check site)

Email/Name-change help: NameChange@SAGATucson.org

Website: sagatucson.org | Social: @SAGA_Tucson

Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce (aka “The Gaymber”)

Services: business networking, community events, referrals

Phone: (520) 615-6436

Email: director@tucsonlgbtchamber.org (or info@tucsonlgbtchamber.org)

Website: tucsonlgbtchamber.org

Southern Arizona Senior Pride

Services: programs and referrals for LGBTQI+ adults 55+

Phone: (520) 312-8923 | Email: info@soazseniorpride.org

Address: 1632 N. Country Club Rd., Tucson

Website: soazseniorpride.org

Directories & community listings

Visit Tucson — LGBTQ resources & local guides

GayTucson.com — local listings, events, businesses